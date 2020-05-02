7.1% of total tests done in Thane are Covid positive

Sections
Updated: May 02, 2020 22:35 IST

By Megha Pol,

Around 7.1% of the total tests conducted in Thane so far are Covid positive cases. As per Thane Municipal Corporation, 4,839 reports are out and 344 have tested positive.

The city’s percent of positive cases is same as the state average of 7.5 %, as per the statistics released on May 1. Since March 12, when the first case of coronavirus was detected in the city, Thane has conducted 5,293 tests.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Out of the 5,293 tests conducted, we have got reports of 4,839 people so far. Out of these, 344 people have tested positive -- which means 7.1 % people are positive among those tested. Around 50 people were tested in CP Talao slums after a social worker was found Covid positive.”

TMC has set up its own lab in Wadia Hospital where over 100 samples are tested daily. Some private labs have also been taking samples for Covid test. Those who have shown symptoms or those who are high-risk contact of positive patients are being tested.



TMC has quarantined 5,491 people so far and 1,000 are still in quarantine.

Malvi said, “We have home quarantined 5,491 people so far, out of which, 4,432 have completed their quarantine period so far. A total of 907 are in active quarantine. Around 107 people are in institutional quarantine centres.”

TMC has 2,242 quarantine units at its four centres -- BSUP Kasarwadavli, Lodha in Bhayander pada, Tata Amantra in Kalyan and Dosti in Shilphata.

