7,300 candidates appear for nursing exam in Punjab

Students coming out of the exam hall at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, 7,381 candidates appeared for the nursing staff recruitment exam in 14 districts of the state on Sunday.

The state health department is looking to fill up 411 posts of staff nurses, who would be deployed at different government hospitals in the state. As many as 8,547 candidates had registered for the exam but 1,166 remained absent.

The written exam was conducted by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and 84 exam centres were set up at Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hosiarpur, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Ropar and Sangrur.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said that social distancing norms were strictly followed during the exam. “We conducted thermal scanning and all candidates wrote the exam wearing masks. It was very important due to Covid-19 outbreak. We were able to conduct the examination successfully.

A separate exam centre was set up at the isolation ward of Rajindra hospital in Patiala for two candidates who tested positive for Covid-19 and were under treatment there.

“We did not let any candidate miss the exam even if they tested positive. Two candidates were allowed to give the exam at a special examination centre set up at the isolation ward of Rajindra hospital. The invigilator deployed there wore a PPE kit and the exam paper was collected in a special bag to contain the spread of the virus,” he said.

The result of the exam was announced in the evening and it was displayed on the university website.