Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 7 arrested in Rs 1.5 crore burglary case in Chandni Chowk

7 arrested in Rs 1.5 crore burglary case in Chandni Chowk

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said on November 22, a businessman, Ankit Gupta, had reported to the police that the gate of his Kinari Bazar house was broke open and Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore were stolen.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo

Five robbers and two people who bought stolen property have been arrested in connection with an over Rs 1.5 crore burglary that was reported from north Delhi’s Kinari Bazar near Chandni Chowk on November 22, police said on Friday. Stolen diamond, gold and silver jewellery items and documents of two properties, which were purchased after selling some stolen valuables, have been recovered from the arrested persons.

To escape arrest in Delhi, two key members of the gang on December 4 had surrendered themselves before the Uttar Pradesh police in a robbery case in which they were wanted, a police officer said.

The duo was sent to Dasna jail, from where one of them, identified as Jeeshan Ali,32, was bailed out on December 24. The Delhi Police have taken custody of the other jailed burglar, 35-year-old Mobin (single name), in the Chandni Chowk case, said police officers associated with the probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said on November 22, a businessman, Ankit Gupta, had reported to the police that the gate of his Kinari Bazar house was broke open and Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore were stolen.



During the probe, an investigator said, it was learnt that Gupta’s parents lived in the house but they had moved to his northwest Delhi home in October after their house help went to his hometown. The special staff team was roped in on December 22, as the local police could not solve the case.

The team collected information about the suspects through technical surveillance and a ring of informers. On December 26, three of them Jeeshan Ali, Ikram alias Lambu, and Azad Ali, were arrested while they were going to dispose of the stolen jewellery in Karol Bagh.

“Their interrogation led to the arrest of two other burglars – Rijayul Hasan,32, and Mobin – and the two receivers of their stolen property Mohammad Akram,48, and Irfan alias Chunnu,35. Mobin and Jeeshan had purchased one property each in Uttar Pradesh using their booty,” said the officer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases, by far the highest total in the world
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 
by Malyaban Ghosh
Sebi fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
by Kalpana Pathak
Vehicle sales sustain their momentum in December
by Malyaban Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.