7 arrested in Rs 1.5 crore burglary case in Chandni Chowk

Five robbers and two people who bought stolen property have been arrested in connection with an over Rs 1.5 crore burglary that was reported from north Delhi’s Kinari Bazar near Chandni Chowk on November 22, police said on Friday. Stolen diamond, gold and silver jewellery items and documents of two properties, which were purchased after selling some stolen valuables, have been recovered from the arrested persons.

To escape arrest in Delhi, two key members of the gang on December 4 had surrendered themselves before the Uttar Pradesh police in a robbery case in which they were wanted, a police officer said.

The duo was sent to Dasna jail, from where one of them, identified as Jeeshan Ali,32, was bailed out on December 24. The Delhi Police have taken custody of the other jailed burglar, 35-year-old Mobin (single name), in the Chandni Chowk case, said police officers associated with the probe.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said on November 22, a businessman, Ankit Gupta, had reported to the police that the gate of his Kinari Bazar house was broke open and Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore were stolen.

During the probe, an investigator said, it was learnt that Gupta’s parents lived in the house but they had moved to his northwest Delhi home in October after their house help went to his hometown. The special staff team was roped in on December 22, as the local police could not solve the case.

The team collected information about the suspects through technical surveillance and a ring of informers. On December 26, three of them Jeeshan Ali, Ikram alias Lambu, and Azad Ali, were arrested while they were going to dispose of the stolen jewellery in Karol Bagh.

“Their interrogation led to the arrest of two other burglars – Rijayul Hasan,32, and Mobin – and the two receivers of their stolen property Mohammad Akram,48, and Irfan alias Chunnu,35. Mobin and Jeeshan had purchased one property each in Uttar Pradesh using their booty,” said the officer.