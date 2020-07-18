7 booked in fake receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh in Navi Mumbai

NRI Coastal police have booked seven people in connection with a fake royalty receipt fraud worth ₹5.11 lakh. The accused are allegedly involved in making the fake receipts to illegally transport stones and minerals from an Ulwe quarry.

The forgery came to light after officials at the collector’s office discovered some the royalty receipts which had discrepancies from the original ones. Following an inquiry, the collector’s office on June 25 raided an apartment in Ulwe owned by Omprakash Upadhyay and also recorded his statement.

According to the police, Upadhyay said he made the receipts allegedly at the behest of some people who sell stones and minerals and named six people who were involved in using the fake receipts.

“All the seven accused made fake receipt booklet in the name of JM Mhatre Infrastructure – a stone quarry operator. The accused also used fake rubber stamps of the collector’s office on the receipts to pass them off as genuine ones. Using the fake receipts, the accused managed to evade ₹5.11 lakh towards royalty duties,” said an officer from NRI coastal police.

As mandated by the Indian Bureau of Mines, quarry operators are required to pay a certain amount as royalty duty for carrying out operations at mines.

“We have booked the accused for cheating and forgery. Our investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested yet,” said senior inspector Tanveer Shaikh from NRI Coastal police station.