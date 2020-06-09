7 cops posted at Mumbai Police headquarters test positive for Covid-19

Seven police personnel posted at the Mumbai Police’s headquarters have been tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, more than 20 personnel, including the additional commissioner of police (crime branch), have been home quarantined.

“All those who have been tested positive are asymptomatic are admitted to hospital. Their condition is fine,” a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who did not wish to be named.

The police has said that contact tracing in this case is difficult, as the personnel had been on bandobast duty for Shramik trains and came across thousands of people.

Till Monday evening, the total number of active cases in Mumbai Police stands at 1,035, even as 813 personnel have already been recovered. For the first time since the lockdown was imposed, the active cases in Mumbai Police came down by 79 from the 1,774 cases reported on Saturday. The total death toll stands at 21, said Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

58-year-old ASI, due to retire this month, dies

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the Dombivli government railway police (GRP) died due to Covid-19 on Saturday. The personnel was to retire on June 30.

“He had diabetes and could have stayed home but we had a manpower crunch. He had been posted at Bhiwandi station, and may have developed the infection due to the Shramik train rush. On May 27, the personnel fell ill and his test report came positive on May 29. He was rushed to the hospital the same day and he was put on ventilator soon after being admitted,” said, Satish Pawar, senior police inspector of Dombivli GRP.

“Even though those policemen who are aged above 55 years can choose to stay home, the ASI reported to work of his own wish, so we allowed him to work,” said Ravindra Sengaokar, Mumbai GRP commissioner.

19 booked, 9 arrested for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered 11 first information reports (FIRs) against 19 people and arrested nine accused for lockdown violations. Four FIRs each have been filed against those gathering in public and not wearing masks. The remaining three are against shops for operating without permission. A maximum of six FIRs are from west region, four FIRs from central region and one from east region.

34 deaths in state police, 1,437 infected

Thirty-four deaths have been reported in Maharashtra Police, of which 21 are from Mumbai Police, three from Nashik Rural, two each from Pune, Thane, Mumbai GRP and one each from Solapur City, Solapur Rural, Jalgaon and Mumbai anti-terrorism squad (ATS). Meanwhile, the active Covid-19 cases in the state police stand at 1,437, of which the majority (1,241) of the infected are constables or ASI-rank personnel, while 196 are officers.

(with inputs by Jayprakash S Naidu)