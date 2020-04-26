Sections
Home / Cities / 7 labourers booked for killing farmer in Dadri

7 labourers booked for killing farmer in Dadri

A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by seven labourers in the fields of Tikan Kalan village in Dadri.The deceased was identified as Kashmir Singh of the same village.The victim’s...

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 03:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by seven labourers in the fields of Tikan Kalan village in Dadri.

The deceased was identified as Kashmir Singh of the same village.

The victim’s brother, Praveen Kumar, said that Kashmir had gone to bring wheat crop residue along with seven labourers on Friday night.

“In the early hours of Saturday, my father found Kashmir’s body lying in the fields. He was hit in the head and injury marks were clearly visible. Then, we tried to call the labourers but their phones were switched off,” he added.



Dadri Sadar police station SHO Narender Singh said that they have registered a case under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member who is part of an unlawful assembly) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal code against Hulashi Ram, Nilesh Kumar,Bhagwan Dass, Ajay Paswas, Surjmal , Raja Ram and Girdhari Dal.

“ The farmer’s dead body was handed over to his family members following autopsy. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.