7 labourers booked for killing farmer in Dadri

A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by seven labourers in the fields of Tikan Kalan village in Dadri.

The deceased was identified as Kashmir Singh of the same village.

The victim’s brother, Praveen Kumar, said that Kashmir had gone to bring wheat crop residue along with seven labourers on Friday night.

“In the early hours of Saturday, my father found Kashmir’s body lying in the fields. He was hit in the head and injury marks were clearly visible. Then, we tried to call the labourers but their phones were switched off,” he added.

Dadri Sadar police station SHO Narender Singh said that they have registered a case under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member who is part of an unlawful assembly) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal code against Hulashi Ram, Nilesh Kumar,Bhagwan Dass, Ajay Paswas, Surjmal , Raja Ram and Girdhari Dal.

“ The farmer’s dead body was handed over to his family members following autopsy. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he added.