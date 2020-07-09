7-month child dies of sudden infant death syndrome in Palghar

Sections
A seven-month-old tribal boy on Tuesday died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in Koch village, Mokhada in Palghar. The SIDS is an unexplained death of a child under one years...

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:19 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A seven-month-old tribal boy on Tuesday died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in Koch village, Mokhada in Palghar. The SIDS is an unexplained death of a child under one years of age and such a case is called crib death or cot death where the death is usually reported between midnight to early morning hours, said a doctor. The toddler was breast fed by his mother the same evening and later both went to sleep on Tuesday night but when his parents tried to wake him up, the boy was motionless. Post-mortem report of the child is awaited.

The toddler was given the polio vaccination on Tuesday noon, but suddenly the boy died the same night.

Dr Mahesh Patil, medical superintendent (MS) of Rural Hospital in Mokhada said, “The boy may have died due to SIDS and is quite rare. We conducted the post-mortem and have also sent the viscera for forensic analysis to the Kalina lab. The report is awaited.”

The toddler was breast fed by his mother the same evening and later both went to sleep on Tuesday night but when his parents tried to wake him up, the boy was motionless and had passed away, said Dr Patil.



The Mokhada police have registered a case of accidental death said PI Sanjay Ambhire of Mokhada.

Vivek Pandit, ex-MLA and chairman of the government-appointed committee to check the status of the schemes for tribals, has asked the district health officials to probe and submit the reports.

