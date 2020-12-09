7-month-old boy dies after car rams into auto

The auto in which the infant and his parents were travelling in. (HT PHOTO)

A seven-month-old boy was killed while his parents were critically injured after a speeding Hyundai i-10 car hit their auto-rickshaw near Bharat Nagar Chowk in the wee hours of Wednesday. The three-wheeler driver also suffered injuries in the mishap.

Onlookers rushed them to the civil hospital, where the infant, identified as Aarav, was declared dead on arrival. His father, Manoj Burman, 38, and mother, Neelu Burman, 35, have been referred to a private hospital in Model Town.

The three-wheeler driver, Sandeep Kumar, who is recuperating at the civil hospital, said that due to low visibility, he was driving slowly but the car driver was speeding, which led to the collision.

Division Number 8 station house officer, inspector Jarnail Singh said Manoj Burman, who works as a graphic designer in the city, was returning from his hometown in Madhya Pradesh with his family. Their train had reached the city around 3am following which they had boarded an auto to take them to their rented accommodation on Pakhowal road.

The cop said that impact of the collision was so strong that all occupants of the auto fell down on road and sustained injuries. The car driver, meanwhile, fled the spot, leaving the car behind. Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against the unidentified driver, the cop said.

Aarav

‘Child born after seven years of marriage… fate played a cruel joke on us’

Sitting on his hospital bed, Manoj Burman cannot stop sobbing. “Fate has played a cruel joke on us. Aarav was born seven years after our marriage. We had consulted several doctors and prayed at many temples before we were finally blessed with a child. And now, he been snatched away from our lives so brutally,” said the grief-stricken father. “My wife is still unconscious. I don’t know how I will give her the news, when she gains consciousness and asks about Aarav,” he adds.

Burman wife and son had been living in Jabalpur until now. On December 2, he had gone back to his native place to bring them to Ludhiana. “I had been staying away from them due to work. I was hoping that once they start living here, I will get to spend more time with my child,” he sobbed.