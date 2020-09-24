Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 7 more Covid deaths, 191 test positive in Ludhiana

7 more Covid deaths, 191 test positive in Ludhiana

The district’s tally now stands at 16,974.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as 191 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on Thursday. Besides, seven persons succumbed to the virus.

The district’s tally now stands at 16,974, of which 14,739 have recovered and 1,537 are active cases. So far, as many as 695 people have succumbed to the virus in the district.

The dead include a 72-year-old man from Raikot, a 68-year-old man from Durgapuri, a 70-year-old man from Civil Lines, a 59-year-old man Gagandeep Colony, an 81-year-old man from Urban Estate, an 80-year-old man from Tibba Road and a 29-year-old woman from Dhandari Kalan.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said that under Mission Fateh of the Punjab government, the number of Covid-19 patients getting cured in the district is increasing with each passing day.



He said that to date, a total of 2,47,698 samples have been taken, of which 2,26,784 tested negative while the reports of 1,920 are still pending.

The district’s death toll reached 695 while 214 died of the virus in other districts.

He said that to date, 42,267 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 4,054. Today, 180 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on 5-6 Oct, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 22:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
No refund on lockdown flights originating outside India, Centre clarifies
Sep 24, 2020 22:05 IST

latest news

₹101 crore multi-sports complex almost ready at Noida Stadium, may open in November
Sep 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Divisional commissioner checks Covid care arrangements in Kharar
Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST
Wife booked for abetment of suicide after husband dies in police custody
Sep 24, 2020 23:13 IST
Red zone count hits 2k, over 16% in S-W district
Sep 24, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.