7-vehicle pile-up on Ludhiana-Delhi highway leaves five injured

A speeding pickup van, which was also coming from the same direction collided with the cyclist, two autos, two bikes, and the tempo dragging the vehicles off the main road onto the slipway.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A cyclist was crushed and four others received minor injuries in a seven-vehicle pile-up on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway near the Sherpur flyover on Saturday night.

The incident took place around 9.30pm when a tempo veered off its path to save an oncoming cyclist. However, a speeding pickup van, which was also coming from the same direction collided with the cyclist, two autos, two bikes, and the tempo dragging the vehicles off the main road onto the slipway, said Sherpur police post in-charge ASI Kapil Kumar said.

The cyclist, who is critically injured, has been identified as Subhash Singh, 50, of Kalgidhar Road of Shimlapuri. He was on his way home from his factory in Shepur area when the accident took place. The injured were rushed to the hospital by onlookers.Singh was first admitted to SPS hospital, Sherpur Chowk, but was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER, Chandigarh where his condition remains critical.

The driver of pickup van, Imtiaz Khan, of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested.



