Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 70 cattle die at Panchkula cow shed, poisoning suspected

70 cattle die at Panchkula cow shed, poisoning suspected

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has marked an inquiry into the matter.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta at the Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

As many as 70 cattle died due to suspected food poisoning died and 30 got critically ill at two cow sheds in Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, Panchkula.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has marked an inquiry into the matter.

As many as 1,500 cattle are housed in seven cow sheds at the gaudham. There are approximately 550 bovines in shed 2 and 3, where 70 died and 30 got severely ill.

Dr Naresh Mittal, general secretary of Panchkula Gaushala trust said: “Last night, workers noticed two bulls fighting and several cattle collapsing with froth coming out of their mouths.”

“A team of doctors from the Haryana animal husbandry department arrived and rescued 30 animals. In the morning, another team from Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, also reached here,” Dr Mittal said, adding that CCTV footage was being checked to establish how the animals got poisoning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Ishan, Surya keep RCB on their toes
Oct 28, 2020 21:56 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance effort in US
Oct 28, 2020 21:51 IST
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
Oct 28, 2020 21:50 IST
‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple over outage
Oct 28, 2020 21:49 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump’s potential paths to victory on November 3
Oct 28, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.