70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday sealed survey numbers 24, 25, 26 in Bopodi where at least 70 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

These Bopodi areas fall under the Aundh-Baner ward office, earlier a green zone.

Regional ward officer Jaydeep Pawar confirmed that 70 people were found to be Covid-19 positive in the area, after which the decision was taken to seal the affected areas, all with a high population density.

“We even shut the vegetable and fish markets in these areas. The Covid-19 positive cases are not in housing societies,” he said.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The PMC and state government has adopted the micro-containment zone policy where areas which have positive cases will be shut and the areas where Covid-19 cases have not emerged will remain open.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parshuram Wadekar said appeals have been made to citizens to take necessary precautions despite the city exiting its lockdown.

“Covid-19 has finally entered our locality. We are appealing to senior citizens and high-risk patients to do a check-up, but people are not coming forward. We also requested the municipal administration to close all the internal roads,” Wadekar said.

NCP leader Shrikant Patil said, “As Covid-19 patients emerged in the locality, people panicked; but all the 70 cases are not in one area and are scattered in various localities.”