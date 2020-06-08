Sections
Home / Cities / 70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status

70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday sealed survey numbers 24, 25, 26 in Bopodi where at least 70 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.These Bopodi areas fall under the Aundh-Baner...

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday sealed survey numbers 24, 25, 26 in Bopodi where at least 70 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

These Bopodi areas fall under the Aundh-Baner ward office, earlier a green zone.

Regional ward officer Jaydeep Pawar confirmed that 70 people were found to be Covid-19 positive in the area, after which the decision was taken to seal the affected areas, all with a high population density.

“We even shut the vegetable and fish markets in these areas. The Covid-19 positive cases are not in housing societies,” he said.



PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “The PMC and state government has adopted the micro-containment zone policy where areas which have positive cases will be shut and the areas where Covid-19 cases have not emerged will remain open.”

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parshuram Wadekar said appeals have been made to citizens to take necessary precautions despite the city exiting its lockdown.

“Covid-19 has finally entered our locality. We are appealing to senior citizens and high-risk patients to do a check-up, but people are not coming forward. We also requested the municipal administration to close all the internal roads,” Wadekar said.

NCP leader Shrikant Patil said, “As Covid-19 patients emerged in the locality, people panicked; but all the 70 cases are not in one area and are scattered in various localities.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

198 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 4,285
Jun 08, 2020 21:34 IST
Lockdown’s supply kings now viewed as high-risk vendors; PMC says will act soon
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
70 Covid-19 positive cases in Bopodi taint Aundh-Baner’s green zone status
Jun 08, 2020 21:30 IST
Private offices play it safe as 10% staff resume work
Jun 08, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.