70-year-old from Himachal’s Sujanpur dies of Covid-19; state’s coronavirus toll rises to 9

Kangra is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 282 coronavirus cases followed by Hamirpur with 256 cases. (HT Photo)

Dharamshala: A 70-year-old man from Hamirpur district died of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the coronavirus toll to nine in the state.

The medical superintendent of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi district, Dr Jeevanand Chauhan said that the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 28 after his condition worsened at the Covid care centre in Bhota.

The patient belonged to Sujanpur town of Hamirpur. “He was diabetic and succumbed to the disease at 12.15am,” Dr Chauhan said.

The first Covid death in Himachal Pradesh was reported on March 23 when a US-returned Tibetan man from McLeodganj died of the contagion.

The second casualty occurred on May 5 when a 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat, who was also suffering from a kidney ailment, died of Covid-19 at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.

A 53-year-old man from Hamirpur died of severe respiratory distress caused by coronavirus on May 15.

Two women died of the contagion on May 25 at hospitals in Shimla and Mandi. Both were suffering from kidney-related ailments.

The sixth death took place on June 10 and seventh casualty was a man from Kangra who died on June 25.

On June 30, an 80-year-old woman died of the contagion.

So far, three deaths have occurred in Hamirpur and two each in Shimla, Kangra and Mandi. All patients who died due to Covid-19 had other health complications.

Till date, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1,033 Covid-19 cases of which 671 have recovered and 339 are active cases. Thirteen patients have migrated from the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 282 coronavirus cases followed by Hamirpur with 256 cases. Una district has recorded 119 cases so far, Solan 111, Chamba 54, Shimla and Bilaspur 47 each, Sirmaur 40, Mandi 34, Kinnaur 34, Kullu five and Lahaul-Spiti four.