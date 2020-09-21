70-year-old murdered over fish theft suspicion in Palghar; one arrested

A 70-year-old fish monger was stoned to death by a couple on suspicion of fish theft in Dinkarpada in Palghar district.

The victim, Narayan Chowdhary, used to catch fish in an overflowing nullah and sell it for a living. Santosh Mukane and his wife Pinti, who used to catch fish from the same nullah, suspected that Chowdhary was stealing their fish, which often led to fights, said senior inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi, Wada police station.

A similar fight took place on Friday. On Sunday night when Chowdhary was going to the market to sell the fish, the couple accosted him and Mukane picked up a few boulders and stoned Chowdhary to death. After this, the couple dragged the body into a desolate spot, covered it with leaves, and fled from the spot, said the officer.

“The relatives of the victim approached us as he had not returned home, following which we started to look for him and found his body. His relatives then informed us about the fights with the accused, following which we called Mukane for questioning. However, Pinti had absconded. On Sunday night, we arrested Mukane for murder,” he said.

Mukane was produced before the Wada court on Monday and has been remanded in police custody till September 25. The police are looking for Pinti.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the report is awaited. We have seized the blood-stained boulders from the spot and sent it for forensic analysis,” he added.