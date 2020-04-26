Sections
72 combine operators return from MP illegally, truck intercepted in Bathinda

The local residents spotted the truck carrying these combine operators on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times BATHINDA

The operators, who belong to different districts of Punjab, had come back from Gwalior where they had gone for wheat harvesting. (ht file photo)

As a group of 72 combine operators, who were ferried in a truck illegally from Madhya Pradesh (MP) to Punjab, was intercepted here on Sunday, it brought forth the plight of hundreds of such operators stranded in other states where they had gone for wheat harvesting.

The local residents spotted the truck carrying these combine operators on the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway. The operators, who belong to different districts of Punjab, had come back from Gwalior where they had gone for wheat harvesting. They reportedly paid Rs 2,500 per head to the owner of truck who ferried them illegally.

Police have arrested the driver of truck, identified as Jagdish Singh, and booked truck owner Jaimal Singh under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of IPC and under the Disaster Management Act.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said that after a medical check-up, these operators were sent to their respective districts in vehicles arranged by the Bathinda administration and they will have to be put under quarantine.



Majority of harvester owners of Punjab and their workforce has come back to the state as the Centre had allowed the movement of farm machinery despite the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak. However, many of those who had gone to work on machines owned by residents of other states are still stranded as they don’t have any transportation facility to come back.

Jagtar Singh, an operator from Dhipali village in Bathinda is stranded in a village in Satara district in Maharshtra, while Harpreet Singh from Duggan village in Sangrur district is stranded in another village in same district.

Talking to HT over phone, Harpreet said, “It’s good that the Punjab government arranged buses to bring back pilgrims stranded at Hazur Sahib, but they should also carry us back. We can come to Nanded from where they can pick us,” he said.

Jagtar Singh said that several operators are stranded in Maharashtra alone.

