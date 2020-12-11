Sections
72 Ludhiana youth get jobs at placement camp

A total of 109 candidates participated in the camp organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Candidates being interviewed during the placement camp at District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises in Ludhiana on Friday, (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite the economic slowdown amid the Covid pandemic, over 72 candidates got selected during the placement camp organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) at their office near Partap Chowk on Friday.

A total of 109 candidates participated in the camp. Officials from Rockman, ICICI Foundation, Vardhman, and Bajaj Allianz interviewed the candidates for various job roles. The eligibility for the jobs was Class 10, 12, and graduation and, the salaries offered were between Rs 6,700 to 15,000.

To maintain social distancing norms, the authorities accommodated the candidates in the conference hall and, gave company representatives proper space to conduct the interview sessions.

Navdeep Singh, deputy chief executive officer, DBEE, said, “We are organising such camps on every Friday of the month. A large number of candidates have got jobs during these camps. We post updates regarding important dates on our Facebook page and even send messages to the candidates so that they can appear for the interviews.”

Sukhwinder Singh, a candidate, said, “I completed a two-year-long fitter course in July last year and then did a six-month-long CNC programming course. When I started searching for a job, the lockdown was implemented, and I was left unemployed. Therefore, when I got to know regarding the camp, I decided to appear for the interview.”

“The officials guided us regarding the job roles and qualifications required. I am expecting to get a job,” said the 22-year-old.

