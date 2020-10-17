72 students enrolled in Haryana’s Super-100 programme crack NEET

Giving wings to young medical aspirants hailing from poor sections of the society, the Haryana government’s Super-100 Programme has proven to be a success as 72 out of 84 students enrolled in the initiative have cracked the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The results for the examination, which is mandatory to get admission in medical colleges across the country, were declared on Friday night.

As many as 38 students out of 40 at Rewari centre and 34 out of 44 students at Panchkula centre have cracked the examination, a government official said.

Naveen Mishra, head teacher of the programme at Rewari, who is assisted by five other Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates, said 40 students appeared for the examination and 38 have cleared it.

“Out of 51 students, 40 appeared in the prestigious exam of which 38 brought laurels to the state. Over 20 students will get admission in various courses like BDS, MBBS, BAMS at government colleges while the chances of other students getting admission in government institutions is less,” Mishra added.

Under this programme, talented underprivileged students from government schools are selected from across the state and provided free coaching and hostel facility to help them crack competitive examinations.

Deepak, 17, a resident of Jind’s Kabarchha village, who secured 2,512 All India Rank (in EWS category), said,“ My father is a small farmer. I’am very happy and the credit goes to the state government and Naveen sir. I had dreamt of becoming a doctor as health facilities are very poor at the village level. Many students have been paying huge amounts of money for coaching. But under this programme I paid nothing and passed the exam,” he said.

Another student, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bhoda Hoshnak village in Fatehabad district, said he got AIR 12,358 (EWS) rank in the NEET exam. “The Agroha Medical College in Hisar district is just two kilometres from my village. The doctors there have been doing a good job and after seeing them, I dreamt of becoming a doctor myself. I am not sure whether I would be able to get admission in the MBBS course at a government college. I urge the state government to help me by providing assistance this year too because I want to study at a good college. I want to appear in the NEET exam again next year to improve my rank,” he said.