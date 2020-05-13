72-year-old man from Jammu is J&K’s 11th Covid fatality

COVID-19 test results of the samples taken from a 72-year-old man shortly after he was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital here on Wednesday turned out to be positive, officials said.

This is the second death due to coronavirus in Jammu region and 11th in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The man, a heart patient hailing from the Preet Nagar locality of Digiana in Jammu, was brought to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in an unconscious state and declared brought dead by the doctors, officials said.

Dr Nasib Chand Digra, principal, GMCH, Jammu said his samples sent for COVID-19 testing turned out to be positive.

Officials said efforts to locate all the contacts of the deceased have been intensified.

On April 9, a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district had died due to the disease at the GMC hospital, while nine others have died of the infection in different districts of Kashmir valley.

With 37 fresh infections, UT tally rises to 971

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 971, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were reported from Kashmir division—Anantnag, Baramulla, Shopian, Budgam and Kulgam districts—where the tally has risen to 874. Seven people tested positive for the virus in Kathua and Jammu districts.

Also, 11 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, including two from Jammu and nine in Kashmir division, officials said. So far, out of the total positive cases—409 in Kashmir and 57 in Jammu division–have recovered.

Active cases in Kashmir stand at 456 and 38 are in Jammu.

Till date, 10,0683 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—25,393 in home quarantine, 149 in hospital quarantine and 11,694 under home surveillance. Besides, 62,942 have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

A government advisory has informed public that all passengers arriving by trains or any other means in J&K will be tested for COVID-19. “All such passengers will be put into mandatory administrative quarantine till their test results come out to be negative or till they are sent to hospital if results are positive. They are required to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms. Any violation of these instructions will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other provisions of law,” the advisory stated.