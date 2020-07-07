Sections
Home / Cities / 72-year-old paralysed Covid patient goes missing from hospital

72-year-old paralysed Covid patient goes missing from hospital

A 72-year-old paralysed Covid-19 patient has gone missing from the recently inaugurated Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city. A missing person complaint was filed by Kapurbawdi...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:05 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A 72-year-old paralysed Covid-19 patient has gone missing from the recently inaugurated Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city. A missing person complaint was filed by Kapurbawdi police on Monday, after the missing person’s family approached the police.

The missing person, a Kalwa resident, requires a walker or support to walk.

“We have filed a missing complaint after the relatives of the person approached us with their complaint on Monday evening. We have set out teams to search for the individual,” said Sanjay Nimbalkar, inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

According to the complaint, the authorities on Sunday informed the person’s family members that they could not find him. However, officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) refused to comment on the matter.



“My father-in-law tested positive on June 29 and was admitted to Global Hub Corona Hospital. All the other family members were quarantined. The next day we were told that he was feeling better, but we did not receive any calls from the hospital after that. Upon calling the reception, we were told that he was fine and they told us his bed number and floor. However, after a few days they started giving vague answers, following which we contacted a doctor who visits the hospital. The doctor said she could not find him in the hospital,” said his daughter-in-law.

The family then approached a local resident organisation, Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyaan. “After they approached us, we tried to get in touch with the authorities and the hospital. However, no one knew about the whereabouts of this patient. After getting permission, one family member was allowed to enter the hospital wearing PPE kits to search for the patient. They looked everywhere but he was nowhere to be found. This is when we approached the police station and filed a complaint,” said Chetana Dixit, secretary of the organisation.

Global Hub Corona Hospital is a 1,024-bed facility which was recently inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane guardian minister asks non-Covid hospitals, clinics to provide basic treatment to patients before they reach Covid facilities
Jul 07, 2020 02:13 IST
Sports complex in Dombivli converted into 185-bed Covid-19 facility
Jul 07, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 07, 2020 02:01 IST
₹630 crore spent on Covid-19, Mumbai civic corporation may have to rework budget
Jul 07, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.