73 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 2,403

Active cases in the state stand at 1,042.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Seventy-three people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,403, officials said.

Of the new cases, 26 people tested positive in Solan district, 13 in Kangra district, nine in Kullu district, eight in Shimla district, seven in Mandi, five in Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur and two in Hamirpur district.

In Shimla district, out of eight, five people have tested positive in Mehandli village of Rohru sub-division. They were under home quarantine. Two apple merchants tested positive in Theog and one tested positive in Sanjauli.



In Kullu district, seven persons with travel history to West Bengal are among the new cases. They had come to Nirmand on July 24 for construction work of a transmission line. They were all quarantined in a separate building, said Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma.

In Hamirpur, a 18-year-old girl of Dabrera village in Bhoranj Tehsil with travel history to Delhi has tested positive while a 28-year-old resident of Dalchera village is also infected.

In Mandi district, a cleaner at the zonal hospital is among the new cases. He is a resident of Ravinagar Ward, Mandi, and was assigned the work to sanitise the hospital. He has been shifted to Dedicated Covid Care Centre (DCCC) and the area around his house has been declared as a containtment zone, medical superintendent Dr DS Verma said.

A taxi driver in Chachyot village has also tested positive in the district. He has a travel history to West Bengal.

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said so far, 12 deaths have been reported in the state and 1,332 patients have recovered . He said 15 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan remains the worst hit district with 593 cases, followed by Kangra with 443 cases. Hamirpur has 304 cases, Sirmaur 305, Una 195, Shimla 159, Mandi 133, Chamba 103, Bilaspur 87 , Kinnaur 44, and Kullu has 33 cases. With four Covid-19 cases till date, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected dist

