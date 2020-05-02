Sections
Home / Cities / 75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour

75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour

The elderly man had confronted the accused after the monkeys bit several people in the street

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

According to police, the accused had brought the pair of monkeys home on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich. (Representative photo/ IStock)

A sweetshop owner was arrested for assaulting a 75-year-old man following a tiff over a pair of monkeys held captive by the former.

The accused, Bittu, 54, is a resident of Star City Colony.

The victim, Des Raj, told the police that Bittu had illegally captured two monkeys that used to bite people passing by their house.

On Saturday, when he confronted Bittu to release the monkeys in the wild to avoid further attacks, Bittu and his sons Nitin, 28, and Vikas, 25, pelted him with stones, causing him head injuries.



ASI Jora Singh of Tibba police, who is investigating the case, said they had arrested Bittu, who revealed that they had brought the monkeys home “on a sorcerer’s advice to get rich”.

The ASI said they had notified the wildlife department for further action.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and his two sons, who have not been arrested yet.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:53 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

75-year-old Ludhiana man assaulted in tiff over monkeys captured by neighbour
May 02, 2020 20:50 IST
3 more Indians in UAE face action for Islamophobic social media posts
May 02, 2020 20:50 IST
2 booked for attacking Punjab Police ASI, one held
May 02, 2020 20:48 IST
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.