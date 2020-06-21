75-year-old woman injured as part of ceiling collapses in a high-rise in Greater Noida West

A 75-year-old woman sustained minor leg injuries Sunday morning after a portion of the ceiling in a flat in a Greater Noida West high-rise collapsed.

The incident took place in a flat on the ninth floor in a high-rise in 5th avenue in Gaur City around 11.30 am.

“We were all sitting around when all of a sudden a portion of the ceiling in the living room collapsed. My mother-in-law sustained some minor injuries in the incident, but she is doing better now,” Rohit Seth, the flat occupant said. He said the family immediately alerted the society’s management about the collapse, but have not reported the incident to the police so far.

Residents of the society alleged that this is the second such incident to happen in the last few days.

“Just a few days ago, a portion of the external plaster collapsed in a flat on the 14th floor. Luckily, no one was injured when it fell down on the ground. Both the two incidents could have resulted in a major tragedy. This building was built only four years ago and such incidents go on to show poor quality of construction. We are planning to take this matter forward by complaining to officials. The issue needs to be highlighted as this poses a direct risk to the safety of the residents,” Achal Rohit, member of the high-rises’ Apartment Owners’ Association, said.

The builder said the collapse was not a result of any structural damage and the ceiling is being repaired.

“Gaur City 5 was completed and handed over almost six years ago. Sunday’s incident is a one-off but an unfortunate incident.The plaster that had fallen down is part of a POP ceiling design and requires timely maintenance. The maintenance team immediately reached the flat after the incident and have already started the repairing work. We are doing all the necessary checks. After checking we have found that it was not a structural damage, it is just the POP(Plaster of Paris) which had fallen and we are in the process of repairing it,” a Gaur City spokesperson said.

Reports of such collapses have been reported from several high-rises across the district in the last month.

On May 27, a seven-year-old boy was injured after a part of the ceiling collapsed in Ajnara Homes society in Greater Noida West. Three people from the management and the builder’s group had also been arrested by the Bisrakh police in connection to the incident.

In another incident on May 29, a woman had been injured when a ceiling’s part collapsed in a Prateek Wisteria in Sector 77. The builder’s group had, however, denied the incident.