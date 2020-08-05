750 additional cops deployed in Thane to be released

More than 750 additional policemen posted across Thane commissionerate for Covid duty, will now be released from duty and sent to their original postings as patrolling in the city has been eased following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and other special teams too, will leave the city after August 7.

The commissionerate has five zones, and apart from its 9,000 police personnel, the department had deputed 750 additional personnel to control the movement of people during the pandemic. Several platoons of SRPF and other special forces were deployed in different parts of the commissionerate, especially in the containment zones.

The notice to release them was sent by the police commissioner to the deputy municipal commissioners of all the zones in Thane on August 5.

“Containment zones have been reduced and the government has now opened the state borders. Apart from at Covid centres, not much police force is needed on the ground. Moreover, with the festive season soon to begin, the teams also need to prepare for the same,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

In the Thane commissionerate, 926 police personnel tested positive, of which 856 were discharged.

Deputy commissioner of police, special branch, B Patil said, “We had 9,000 police personnel from our own force, while 750 additional officers were called in. We will now release these personnel while the special forces will be released on August 7. This, however, does not mean that there will be no patrolling in the city. We have enough teams to manage the situation. If there is a staff crunch at a particular police station, we will deploy additional staff there accordingly.”