Sections
Home / Cities / 750 additional cops deployed in Thane to be released

750 additional cops deployed in Thane to be released

More than 750 additional policemen posted across Thane commissionerate for Covid duty, will now be released from duty and sent to their original postings as patrolling in the...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

More than 750 additional policemen posted across Thane commissionerate for Covid duty, will now be released from duty and sent to their original postings as patrolling in the city has been eased following the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and other special teams too, will leave the city after August 7.

The commissionerate has five zones, and apart from its 9,000 police personnel, the department had deputed 750 additional personnel to control the movement of people during the pandemic. Several platoons of SRPF and other special forces were deployed in different parts of the commissionerate, especially in the containment zones.

The notice to release them was sent by the police commissioner to the deputy municipal commissioners of all the zones in Thane on August 5.

“Containment zones have been reduced and the government has now opened the state borders. Apart from at Covid centres, not much police force is needed on the ground. Moreover, with the festive season soon to begin, the teams also need to prepare for the same,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.



In the Thane commissionerate, 926 police personnel tested positive, of which 856 were discharged.

Deputy commissioner of police, special branch, B Patil said, “We had 9,000 police personnel from our own force, while 750 additional officers were called in. We will now release these personnel while the special forces will be released on August 7. This, however, does not mean that there will be no patrolling in the city. We have enough teams to manage the situation. If there is a staff crunch at a particular police station, we will deploy additional staff there accordingly.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong looks to alter perception on temple issue
Aug 06, 2020 00:09 IST
RSS aims to cast temple as symbol of cultural revival
Aug 06, 2020 00:08 IST
Why Opposition is caught in a bind on temple issue
Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST
Conches, lamps mark festivities across India
Aug 06, 2020 00:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.