750 cases, 25 deaths reported in Pune city on Tuesday

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The city, on Tuesday, reported 750 Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours with 25 more deaths taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 874. The total count of positive cases in Pune city has touched 29,107.

The number of patients in critical care is 513. Also, 728 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 18,824. While 8 more death was reported outside PMC jurisdiction, two from Pune Cantonment Board area and six from other districts and Pune rural area.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the 25 deaths reported on Tuesday, the oldest deceased patient was a 90-year-old male from Kothrud area admitted to Bharati Hospital who had pneumonia. While all other deceased were elderly patients above 40 age and the youngest of them was a 43-year-old male from Katraj area admitted to Bhakare Hospital.

