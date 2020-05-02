751 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 399 are from tests between April 25 and April 29

The city on Friday recorded 751 new cases, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total to 7,812, even as five more deaths brought the toll to 295. However, of the 751 new cases, 352 are patients whose tests results arrived on Friday, while 399 are patients who tested positive in private labs across the city between April 25 and April 28.

The fatality rate in Mumbai is now 3.77%. Of the five deaths, two were above 60 years of age, one was below 40 years, and the other two were in the 40-60 age group. Three of the five had co-morbidities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday also issued an advisory for citizens not to panic, to remain in their homes and visit the nearest clinic, dispensary or Covid-19 Care Centre in case of fever, cough, or slight breathlessness. It also urged everyone not to stigmatise the patient or family which has tested positive. The BMC also announced that Covid-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic do not need to rush to major hospitals and wait for the health department’s guidance.

So far, the BMC has spent ₹120 crore from its contingency fund for Covid-19 preparedness in hospitals, healthcare units, on food and personal protective equipment for the frontline staff.

Mumbai now has 1,576 containment zones, up from 987 containment zones on April 24. Of them, 904 are either in slums, chawls, or congested buildings and areas, or buildings and localities that have common toilets.

The BMC on Friday called for 100% attendance from its staff, to buff its resources to trace high- and low-risk contacts, manage and strengthen quarantine centres, and manage other logistics to contain the outbreak. However, the BMC has exempted staff members above the age of 55, and who have co-morbidities, from the ranks of Class 3 and 4, for the next 10 days. Senior officers, however, have to report to work even if they are above 55 years of age, but they will not be given any Covid-19 related work, the circular said. This order only applies to staff members working in non-essential services department, as those working in essential departments such as health, solid waste management and drinking water supply are already working at their usual capacity.

Within the past few weeks, the BMC has floated tenders for at least three big-ticket infrastructure projects in Mumbai. This includes the ₹21,000-crore tenders floated to upgrade six sewage treatment plants, from the present facility of primary treatment to tertiary treatment of water. The plan has been stuck for more than five years.

P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner incharge of projects in BMC, said, “The tender cost includes maintenance cost for a period of 15 years since construction.”

The BMC on Wednesday also floated ₹4,000-crore tenders for construction of twin tunnels for its ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which will run under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. These tenders include the design and build operations for the twin tunnels.

A few weeks ago, the BMC floated tenders for the pumping stations and Mogra and Mahul.

Leader of the Samajwadi Party in BMC and Bhiwandi MLA Rais Shaikh criticised the BMC for going about non-Covid business and said on social media, “In times when the entire state is concentrating and fighting the pandemic, BMC has had time to float STP tenders worth Rs 21,000 crores, by giving only one month period to bid. These tenders have been due for past two years. Wonder what is the hurry and who are they trying to accommodate?”

In response, Velarasu said, “Only tender documents have been floated. The entire process takes up to five months to complete, and has only been initiated now. Newspapers are working, so contractors can view the tender documents and prepare their bids during this time.”