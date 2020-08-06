75th anniv of atomic bombings: Dalai Lama calls for elimination of nuclear weapons, demilitarised world

On the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama urged governments, organisations and individuals to rededicate themselves to make peace the centerpiece of human lives.

The Dalai Lama

“Despite many great developments that also took place, the 20th century was an era of violence in which some 200 million people were killed, including the horrific use of nuclear weapons. Now, in our increasingly interdependent world, we have a chance to make this a more peaceful century,” the spiritual leader said.

When conflicts arise, the Dalai Lama said, they should be settled through dialogue, not the use of force. We need to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons, with the ultimate aim of a demilitarized world.

“War means killing. Violence leads to counter violence. We need to put an end to combat and the production of weapons and construct a more peaceful world,” he said.

“We human beings have created many of the problems in today’s world. As long as we have strong negative emotions and we view our fellow beings in terms of ‘us’ and ‘them’, there will be a tendency to try to destroy them,” The Dalai Lama said.