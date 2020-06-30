Sections
Home / Cities / 76-year-old falls into duct from sixth-floor, does

76-year-old falls into duct from sixth-floor, does

A 76-year-old man on Sunday fell into a duct from the sixth floor of the building in Koparkhairne and died. The duct was beside the lift in his building. “The victim,...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 76-year-old man on Sunday fell into a duct from the sixth floor of the building in Koparkhairne and died. The duct was beside the lift in his building.

“The victim, Shrichand Talreja lived on the sixth floor and was waiting for the elevator. There was a duct area near the lift and the floor. It appears he slipped and fell inside. But we are still probing other possibilities,” said an officer from Koparkhairane police station.

The septuagenarian, Talreja lived on the sixth floor of a seven-storied building in Koparkhairane in Sector 11. On Sunday around 5.15 pm, Talreja told his wife he is going to the nearby grocery store.

The residents rushed after they heard a loud noise.



Police have filed a case of accidental death. Police said they are yet to record statements from Talreja’s family members. They will inquire into Talreja’s medical history and also record statements of building residents.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Fatwa’ issued over temple in Islamabad
Jun 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Defunct streetlights repaired, Ludhiana MC to release ₹2.5crore to Tata company
Jun 30, 2020 23:39 IST
338 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:37 IST
Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.