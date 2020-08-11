Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 78-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in Mandi, coronavirus toll rises to 16 in HP

78-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in Mandi, coronavirus toll rises to 16 in HP

Himachal Pradesh has recorded four Covid-19 deaths in four days

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

So far, five Covid-19 deaths have occurred in Mandi, four in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Shimla districts and one in Sirmour. (HT file photo)

Dharamshala: A 78-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, succumbed to the infection at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi, on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus toll in Himachal Pradesh to 16.

The woman belonged to the Sandhol area of Dharampur sub division and had a travel history to Panchkula in Haryana, medical superintendent Dr Jeevanand Chauhan said.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded four Covid-19 deaths in four days.

A 74-year-old man from Hamirpur died of the contagion at the medical college in Nerchowk on Saturday. He was suffering from renal failure and blood deficiency and was undergoing treatment in Chandigarh. He returned on July 26 and was shifted to the medical college on July 28 after his condition deteriorated.



Two people died on Monday. One of the patients with co-morbidities was a 70-year-old man from Mandi. Another 49-year-old man from Solan succumbed to coronavirus infection at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Till date, five deaths have occurred in Mandi, four in Hamirpur, three each in Kangra and Shimla districts and one in Sirmour.

