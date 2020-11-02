Sections
79-year-old gatekeeper found hanging in Ludhiana factory

The deceased hailed from Nepal and had been depressed since his wife died four years ago.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 79-year-old gatekeeper from Nepal was found hanging on the premises of a factory that he guarded in New Deep Nagar, near Haibowal Kalan.

Investigating officer Damanpreet Singh from Kailash Nagar police post said they received information around 8.30am about a man hanging from the ceiling fan in a factory. Police reached the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy.

The deceased’s wife had died about four years ago and he had been suffering from depression ever since, he added.

His children, live in Nepal, and often visited him in Ludhiana. They have been informed. No suicide note was found. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

