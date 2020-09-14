7kg heroin seized in Rajouri, one arrested

Sections
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a major success, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a smuggling bid with the arrest of a drug peddler and recovery of 7kg heroin from Rajouri on Monday.

Rajouri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said that a team of police headed by Rajouri SHO Sameer Jillani were at a checkpost when a Tata Mobile was stopped for routine checking.

“During checking, police recovered the contraband which was hidden in a cavity in the vehicle. The driver identified as Tariq Ahmed Ganai, of Bachro Kulgam, was arrested on the spot and the vehicle was impounded,” the SSP added.

“Questioning of the accused is on and we are working on unearthing all his links and the source of the contraband,” he said.



All possible angles, including cross-border smuggling, are being probed and more arrests are likely to b made. A case has been registered under Sections 8(A), 21/60 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rajouri police station.

This was the second drug recovery from Rajouri in five days. Earlier, a youth from Ninganar Thandikassi area was nabbed with 670gm heroin from Panjal Gala Namblan village in Rajouri.

