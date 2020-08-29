Sections
Home / Cities / 8.6mm rain leaves city roads inundated, commuters harried in Ludhiana

8.6mm rain leaves city roads inundated, commuters harried in Ludhiana

The accumulated rain water entered the shops near the Clock Tower with waves wafting into the shops due to movement of vehicles

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Vehicles and commuters wade through waterlogged roads in Ludhiana after a short spell of light rain on Saturday. In some areas, mini waves caused by vehicular movement flooded several shops. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Just 8.6mm of rainfall was received by the city on Saturday morning but it left many areas inundated and the commuters a harried lot.

Chronic waterlogging was witnessed at the railway station road (near Clock Tower), civil lines, Transport Nagar, Chaura Bazar, Haibowal among other areas, and though a hue and cry was raised by residents, the municipal corporation failed to find a solution.

The accumulated rain water entered the shops near the Clock Tower with waves wafting into the shops due to movement of vehicles.

One of the shopkeepers on railway station road, Chander Kant Chadda, said, “It has been a decade facing the problem of waterlogging, but the civic body has failed to find a solution. Water enters the shops. Many vehicles get damaged, but no one pays heed to the problem.”



A transporter, Amandeep Singh, said, “Several requests have been submitted with the MC in the past to improve the condition of roads in Transport Nagar, but to no avail. Deep potholes damage the trucks. Waterlogged roads further add to our woes as it becomes difficult to move through a pothole.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “Water accumulation also results due to dumping of plastic carry bags by residents in the open. The drain lines get choked due to these. The MC is working to install a storm sewer line to deal with water accumulation on the railway station road. Also, the employees have been deputed to drain out accumulated water from low-lying areas. We are also working to construct roads in Transport Nagar but that will be done in phases.”

