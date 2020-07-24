Sections
₹8.94 lakh worth steel stolen during transit; Taloja police book transporter, truck driver

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:15 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Taloja police recently registered a case of theft against a transporter and truck driver after a steel businessman lost 17,200kg of steel material worth ₹8.94 lakh in transit to Nashik.

According to the complainant, the consignment was delayed by a couple of days, and only one-third of the material reached the companies in a different truck.

The complainant, Manohar Patil, 45, recorded his statement with Taloja police on Monday, naming the transporter, identified only as Rahman, and an unknown truck driver, for stealing the metal.

Patil had accepted orders for two companies in Nashik, one of which was to receive 7,320kg of steel sheets while another consignment of 7,380kg steel sheets and 17,000kg steel coil was for the second company.



On June 22, the consignment was loaded on a truck provided by Rehman. The delivery was to be made the same night.

Patil told police that Rehman only provided the driver’s contact number and did not mention his name.

When Patil called the driver the same night, his phone was unavailable. Rehman later informed Patil that the driver’s phone fell in the water and was not working. He promised that the delivery would happen the following day.

When neither of the companies received the material on June 23, Patil went to Nashik to look for the driver. Rehman told him the truck was along the Satpur-Ambad Link Road, but Patil did not find it there.

“Rehman then told Patil that the driver must have slept off after getting drunk. On June 25, the companies received a partial consignment in a different truck,” said an officer from Taloja police station.

Patil alleged that Rehman, in connivance with the driver, stole 1,320kg steel sheets and 15,880kg of steel coil during transit. Taloja police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rehman and the unknown truck driver.

