8 deaths,108 Covid-19 positive cases in Pune on Saturday

PUNE The city reported eight deaths in 24 hours and 108 positive cases of Covid-19 taking the count of progressive positive cases in the city to 6,201 and death toll to 308. The number of discharged also went to 3,644 in the city including 194. Out of the 2,248 active patients, 170 are critical.

Out of the total deaths reported on Saturday, three deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), which include a 74-year-old male residing at Tadiwala road who was suffering from Covid-19 with bilateral pneumonia. He died due to acute respiratory failure. Another 63-year-old female from Bibvewadi died on Saturday morning at 7.50am due to multiple organs dysfunction syndrome (MODS) with acute respiratory failure with myocarditis. She was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, acute pancreatitis, and pneumonitis. The third death was of an 80-year-old male from Parvati, who died due to acute respiratory failure with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He, had pneumonitis, diabetes, hypertension with Covid-19 positive.

The other deaths include a 69-year-old male residing at Yerwada who was also suffering from pneumonia and died due to septic shock at Inlaks and Budhrani hospital. The fifth death reported from Sahyadri Hospital, Hadapsar was of a 69-year-old male residing at Wanawadi, who died due to lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) with ARDS. The deceased had multiple co-morbidities like acute kidney injury (AKI), MODS, diabetes, hypertension , and septic shock.

The sixth, death reported was of a 58-year-old male, a PMC, employee from vehicle depot. He died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, due to severe ARDS with COVID-19, at 1.20pm. He worked as a mechanic at the depot and was tested Covid-19 positive on May 22. He was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes. Another 47-year-old male from Ganjpeth was reported dead from Bharati hospital, he was also suffering from diabetes, pneumonia, sepsis, and MODS. An 89-year-old female from Daund (Pune rural) was reported dead from Symbiosis hospital, she was also suffering from diabetes, sepsis and MODS.