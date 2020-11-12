8 deaths, 617 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded eight deaths and 617 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the total Covid count to 1,00,968 and death toll to 1,566.

Officials said 391 people tested positive in Kashmir and 226 in Jammu. Three persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and five in Kashmir.

Of the total cases, 93,824 have recovered while 5,578 are still active. The recovery rate has reached 92.92%.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 25.78 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 153 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 62 cases.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 93,followed by 35 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 20,998 cases and 387 deaths followed by Jammu district with 18,749 cases and 275 deaths.

Till date, 7.03 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 16,932 in home quarantine, 5,578 in isolation, and 41,700 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.37 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.