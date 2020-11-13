8 deaths, 626 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded eight deaths and 626 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday taking the total Covid count to 1,01,594 and death toll to 1,574.

The officials said 429 people tested positive in Kashmir and 197 in Jammu. Four persons succumbed to the disease each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Of all cases, 94,375 have so far recovered from the disease in the UT while 5,645 are still active. The recovery rate has reached 92.89%. A total of 1,043 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 531 in Jammu. So far 96 people have lost their lives to the infection this month. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 26.03 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Baramulla where 158 more people tested positive, followed by Srinagar at 157 cases. In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 95,followed by 20 in Kishtwar.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 21,154 cases and 389 deaths followed by Jammu district with 18,844 cases and 276 deaths.

Till date, 7.04 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 17,063 in home quarantine, 5,645 in isolation, and 41,773 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.38 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.