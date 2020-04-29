8 new corona cases in Chandigarh take total count to 67 in UT

CHANDIGARH: Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, taking the total count to 67 in the Union Territory (UT).

The patients include seven community contacts of the 30-year-old employee of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

They are four women aged 19, 40, 51 and 65 years from one household in the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. Two men aged 60 and 55 years are from one household and a 20-year-old from another household from the same colony have been infected.

A 79-year-old woman resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN: 23 CASES FROM COLONY IN 5 DAYS

Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, has emerged as a concern for the authorities as 23 cases have been reported from the area in five days.

The chain of transmission was first detected when an employee of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who stays in the low-income colony, tested positive following which five of his family members, six workplace contacts and 17 community contacts have tested positive.

Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30 account for more than half the Covid-19 cases in the city so far.

The areas have been identified as affected zones with strict restrictions on the movement of people.