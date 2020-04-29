Sections
Home / Cities / 8 new corona cases in Chandigarh take total count to 67 in UT

8 new corona cases in Chandigarh take total count to 67 in UT

The patients include seven community contacts in Bapu Dham, a low income colony in Sector 26, where a 30-year-old employee of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, stays

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

CHANDIGARH: Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday morning, taking the total count to 67 in the Union Territory (UT).

The patients include seven community contacts of the 30-year-old employee of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

They are four women aged 19, 40, 51 and 65 years from one household in the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26. Two men aged 60 and 55 years are from one household and a 20-year-old from another household from the same colony have been infected.

A 79-year-old woman resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, has also tested positive for coronavirus.



CAUSE FOR CONCERN: 23 CASES FROM COLONY IN 5 DAYS

Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, Chandigarh, has emerged as a concern for the authorities as 23 cases have been reported from the area in five days.

The chain of transmission was first detected when an employee of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who stays in the low-income colony, tested positive following which five of his family members, six workplace contacts and 17 community contacts have tested positive.

Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 30 account for more than half the Covid-19 cases in the city so far.

The areas have been identified as affected zones with strict restrictions on the movement of people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.