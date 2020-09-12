8 tremors in felt in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in 4 hours, no one injured

rEight tremors were recorded in a span of four hours in Dahanu on Friday. No loss of life and property was reported.

“The first earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was felt at 3.29am, the second tremor was recorded at 3.57am measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale and the third quake of magnitude 3.6 was recorded at 7.06am. Other tremors were recorded between 2.2 to 2.6 on the Richter scale, with Dhundalwadi being the epicentre,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar disaster management response department.

Palghar district officials have visited the villages and awareness programmes are being conducted to ward off fears. The villagers have been sleeping in the open area, as most homes in these villages have thatched roofs.

Ashima Mittal, sub-divisional officer, Dahanu said, “Local tehsildars have ordered an inspection of the quake-affected villages. Big tents have been set up in open spaces in the Dahanu and Talasari villages so that residents can take refuge in them during the tremors.”

Mock drills will be carried out in the villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts during such natural incidents, Mittal said.

Series of tremors

On 9 September a tremor measuring 3.2 on Richter scale was recorded at 4.17am in Dahanu, while on September 8 two tremors measuring 3.8 and 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded in Dahanu. On September 7, a mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Dahanu. Four earthquakes measuring 2.8, 4, 3.6 and 2.7 respectively on the Richter scale were recorded in Dahanu villages on September 5. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

People of Dapcheri, Talasari, Dongripada, Amboli, Dhanivare, Osarvira, Kasa, Bordi, Dhundalwadi, Shisne and other villages ran out of their homes in panic and stayed the night outside even as the Talasari police made public announcements, asking them not to panic.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi and other areas of Dahanu, have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals.

Newly appointed Palghar collector Dr Manik Gulsale along with senior officials visited the quake spots in Dahanu and Talasari where cracks were developed in some houses. He also visited the Covid hospital at Vikramgadh to take stock of the arrangements and other medical services rendered to Covid patients in the Palghar district.