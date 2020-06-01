Sections
80 new cases push Navi Mumbai Covid count to 2,284

A total of 80 Covid 19 cases were reported by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the city to 2,284. Two deaths were reported.There have been 75...

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:29 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A total of 80 Covid 19 cases were reported by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the city to 2,284. Two deaths were reported.

There have been 75 Covid deaths in the city so far.

The highest number of Monday’s cases was 18 from Nerul, followed by 14 in Airoli, 13 each in Kopar Khairane and Turbhe, seven in Ghansoli ward, six from Vashi, and six from Digha.

Four children tested positive on Monday. These include an 11-year-old girl from Juinagar, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy from Nerul



