Sections
Home / Cities / 80-year-old woman among three win Covid-19 battle in Mohali

80-year-old woman among three win Covid-19 battle in Mohali

With 52 patients recovered so far, active cases drop to 43 in district

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three more patients recovered from coronavirus infection and were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, bringing the number of active cases down to 43 in Mohali district on Friday.

The total number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 52. Among those discharged on Friday are two women, aged 32 and 80, and a 67-year-old man, all from the hotspot Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi subdivision.

The development comes on the day the district reported a death and a fresh case, taking the number of confirmed cases to 98.

Jawaharpur accounts for 46 cases, of whom 34 have recovered so far, said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.



Dr Singh said after 14-day treatment, reports of two consecutive tests conducted on the three patients came negative, after which they have been discharged. He said all remaining patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital and there condition is stable.

The Jawaharpur residents will not be sent home yet and will stay at a quarantine facility in Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. The health teams will keep track of their health regularly.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
May 08, 2020 18:32 IST
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
May 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Kangra admn to step up vigil against home-quarantined persons via surveillance software
May 08, 2020 18:56 IST
Didn’t consider DoT’s demand notice as material event, GAIL tells SEBI
May 08, 2020 18:50 IST
Work from home woes? Here’s how constant gadget use is harming your posture
May 08, 2020 18:49 IST
Rohtak PGIMS starts screening for BCG vaccine trials
May 08, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.