Sections
Home / Cities / 80-year-old woman among two recover from coronavirus in Mohali

80-year-old woman among two recover from coronavirus in Mohali

Of the 98 cases reported in the district, 54 have recovered, and three have died

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Two more patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Mohali, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 41.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said both female patients were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, on Sunday. Among them are an 80-year-old woman from Sector 91 and a 56-year-old woman from Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi.

They have been advised to quarantine themselves for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. Health teams will keep a track of their health regularly. Dr Singh said all other patients at the Banur hospital were stable.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district, where the total cases so far are 98.



As many as 54 patients have recovered, while three have succumbed to the disease.

‘STAY HOME’

The civil surgeon appealed to residents not to leave their homes and only go out in case of urgent need. In case they require medical attention, they should visit hospitals only for serious problems, while others should contact health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice. He also asked residents to wash hands frequently and keep necessary distance from each other.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Can run 300 special trains a day to move migrants back home’: Piyush Goyal
May 10, 2020 19:33 IST
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
An ‘upset’ Thackeray won’t contest MLC polls if not elected unopposed: Sena
May 10, 2020 18:26 IST
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
May 10, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

J&K reports 25 fresh infections, tally mounts to 861
May 10, 2020 19:46 IST
Migrant worker from UP hangs self in Ludhiana, kin say failing to arrange ration forced him to end life
May 10, 2020 19:45 IST
Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughters, mom on Mother’s Day
May 10, 2020 19:42 IST
Coronavirus latest: Kerala reports 7 new cases as expatriates, migrants threaten a third-wave
May 10, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.