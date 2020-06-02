80-year-old woman is fifth Covid-19 casualty in Chandigarh; city’s positive case count reaches 299

Sections
Of the five Covid-19 deaths in the city so far, four were confirmed positive after the patient’s death

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 11:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Hospital sources said the woman had suffered an injury at her house and was brought dead to the hospital. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Chandigarh: An 80-year-old woman from the containment zone of Sector 30 in Chandigarh who was declared brought dead at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

She is the city’s fifth fatality linked to Covid-19.

The woman’s samples were sent for testing after her death.

Hospital sources said the woman had suffered an injury at her house and was brought dead to the hospital.



Of the five Covid-19 deaths in the city, four were confirmed positive after the patient’s death.

Chandigarh reported its first death linked to the virus on May 3 when an 82-year-old woman, who was a resident of Sector 18 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula, died.

On May 8, the second fatality reported after a man from Hallomajra tested positive for Covid-19, two days after his death at GMSH-16.

On May 9, a 62-year-old man of Bapu Dham Colony tested positive posthumously at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A three-day-old girl whose parents were from Dadumajra became the fourth fatality linked to the virus. After her birth at the civil hospital in Sector 22, she was reported to be brought dead at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on May 23. She was found to be Covid-19 positive the next day. Her parents, however, tested negative.

Meanwhile, one more case of infection was reported from the containment zone of Bapu Dham colony, taking the total corona count of the city to 299.

At present, there are 81 active cases in the city.

