80-year-old woman run over by MSRTC bus in Thane, suffers leg injury

An 80-year-old woman suffered a major leg injury after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into her at Khopat bus depot in Thane on Thursday...

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An 80-year-old woman suffered a major leg injury after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus rammed into her at Khopat bus depot in Thane on Thursday afternoon. The woman was immediately taken to Kalwa hospital. Rabodi police are investigating the accident and have arrested the bus driver.

The woman, Parvati Kharat of Vartak Nagar in Thane (W) lives alone and works as a rag picker. According to Rabodi police, Kharat was crossing the road on Thursday near Khopat bus depot. She was reaching the bus depot when an MSRTC bus returning from Shahapur was entering the depot, allegedly at high speed and ran over her.

Passer-by Satish More, who witnessed the incident, said, “The woman was dragged for some distance. The skin on her legs completely tore apart and legs were looking broken from her knees.”

Senior police inspector R Shirtode said, “The woman fell and came under the right side front tyre of the bus and injured her legs. Commuters who gathered to help the woman informed us, after which our team took her to the Kalwa hospital. The bus driver, Dilip Bhamre, 30, a resident of Nashik was arrested under IPC Sections 279 and 338.”

Investigation officer Yogesh Ghongde said, “The doctors told us that there was need for a surgery on her legs as they were seriously injured. Her skin has detached from the bones. That will take another surgery. They might shift her to Mumbai hospital if needed.”

