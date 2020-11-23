800 students in Patiala school deprived of mid day meal ration for 7 months

A shoddy implementation of the Mid Day Meal Scheme in Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s home district deprived 800 students of the ration allotted to them for seven months despite the Centre’s directions to ensure regular supply of the same to children during the closure of schools.

The Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD) in March had directed all the states to provide mid-day meal to students on monthly basis when a countrywide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

These 800 children study at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Pheelkhana, and is situated just 2 kilometres from the CM’s residence in Patiala.

The matter came to light when the teachers flagged the issue of principal Karamjeet Singh not providing them ration for distribution to students. The state education department has provided the school with the requisite ration till October that never reached the students.

Principal Karmjeet Singh admitted that around 800 students remained deprived of the ration during this period. He, however, failed to give a satisfactory reply as why the ration was not provided.

The school has just started distributing 3kg rice and wheat to each student against the sanctioned 14kg rice and wheat each.

Mera Devi, mother of Sahil Kumar who studies in class 8 in the school, said, “I earn Rs 6,000 a month by working as a housemaid. My husband lost his job of tiffin service to paying guests during the lockdown. We cook food just once a day. If the school had provided us mid-day meal ration, at least my son could eat twice a day. Even till now they have not provided any ration for my son,”

Jaitra (40), a housewife and mother of Khushi who studies in class 7, said, “My husband, a painter, struggles to make both ends meet. Khushi was completely dependent on mid day meal but she did not get it since the school was closed.”

A teacher said, “The education department needs to conduct an inquiry to check what is going on in the school. The department will find several irregularities if the inquiry is conducted by officials of other district.”

“The rest of the ration will also be delivered to the students soon,” said the principal.

School education minister Vijay Inder Singla said, “I will direct the district education officer to look into the matter. Action will be taken against the person concerned if any irregularity is found.”