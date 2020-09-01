82 residents of destitute home test positive for Covid-19, Navi Mumbai civic body deputes medical team

Eighty-two residents of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity-run Prem Daan, a home for the destitute, have tested positive for Covid 19. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has deputed a medical team at the centre for women to monitor the health of the patients who have been quarantined at the home. Their condition is reported to be stable.

An official of the home said, “All those who have tested positive are asymptomatic and have been quarantined. NMMC is taking good care of everyone. There is nothing to worry.”

The cases came to light after an NMMC antigen test camp was organised by former legislator Sandeep Naik through local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Sources said that apart from the residents of the home, two nuns and some employees have also tested positive.

Local BJP leader Sudarshan Jirge, who coordinated the camp, said, “On the directions of Sandeep Naik, we contacted the civic officials and organised an antigen camp, as we had learnt that some of the inmates were sick and needed medical attention.Following the tests of 149 inmates on Sunday, 82 were found positive. They have been quarantined at the centre itself.”

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “An NMMC medical team has been deputed on a 24-hour basis at the centre. Patients have been divided into three wards. Oxygen levels are being monitored after every two hours and oxygen cylinders have been kept on standby at the facility itself.”