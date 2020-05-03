82-year-old coronavirus patient from Chandigarh dies in Panchkula hospital

Sections
The elderly woman’s death is the first Covid-19 fatality reported from the Union Territory of Chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh: Chandigarh recorded its first Covid-19 death after an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18, who tested positive on April 20, died at a private hospital in Panchkula on Sunday morning.

Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Jasjit Kaur confirmed the development.

The elderly woman was the 27th Covid-19 patient from Chandigarh.

Officials in the Chandigarh health department said that the woman had been living in three homes owned by her three sons. Two of them had houses in Sector 18, while one owned a school and stayed on its campus in Sector 12, Panchkula. She was visiting him when she developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



All family members of the woman in Chandigarh and Panchkula tested negative for Covid-19.

So far, Chandigarh has seen 94 Covid-19 cases of which 19 have been cured.

