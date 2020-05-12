84 buildings at Mumbra’s Rashid Compound sealed after Covid cases rise

After Rashid Compound in Mumbra recorded 28 Covid positive cases, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sealed 84 buildings in the area.

In a week, the number of positive cases in Rashid Compound increased from zero to 28.

Residents violated social distancing norms and crowded markets and roads in the evening for iftaar.

Civic officials said people started venturing out of their homes to buy fruits, dry fruits and other essentials to break Ramzan fast. Residents are now being given food packets and Ramzan essentials through volunteers and local representatives to ensure they remain indoors.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We are installing locks on the gates of 84 buildings in Rashid Compound area. Barricades are installed at 12 places while six entry and exit points have been sealed. Only one entry is kept open for emergency vehicles.”

The congested area Rashid Compound has around 50,000 people.

Imran Hakim, 32, a resident of the area who works as a Covid warrior for TMC, said, “Most people in the area are scared after the number of positive cases began increasing. They have seen families being taken to quarantine centres during Ramzaan. We help them with essentials. We allow an hour in case anyone has to go for any emergency shopping.”

Transport will be arranged for medical emergency. “We counsel those who are sent to quarantine centres and help them with supplies,” said Hakim.