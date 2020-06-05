Sections
84 new cases in Navi Mumbai take tally to 2,557

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported 84 new Covid cases, taking the total positive cases in the city to 2,557. Three deaths were also reported.Panvel City Municipal...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 01:35 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported 84 new Covid cases, taking the total positive cases in the city to 2,557. Three deaths were also reported.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported 28 new cases, taking the total to 608.

Those tested positive include four members of a family from Kamothe, two members of a family from Kamothe, four of a family from Kharghar, two of a family from Kalamboli, two members of a family from Owepeth area of Kharghar and four of a family from Panvel.

