85-year-old patient dies during transfer to GMCH, FIR lodged

Son alleges private hospital did not provide staff for the ambulance, which was also not equipped with oxygen cylinders that claimed his father’s life.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons after an 85-year-old male patient died while being shifted from a private hospital in Mohali to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Tarlochan Singh of Morinda, complained to the police, that his father, Baldev Singh, was admitted to a hospital in Gharuan following stomachache on August 12.

After being diagnosed with liver infection, he was shifted to Ivy Hospital, Sector 71, Mohali, on August 15.

After depositing Rs 55,000 for treatment, he was asked to pay another Rs 80,000 for ventilator support. As he could not afford that, he asked the hospital authorities to refer his father to GMCH and booked an ambulance of Ivy Hospital to transport him.



He alleged that the hospital staff removed the oxygen cylinder supporting his father’s breathing, while stating that the ambulance was equipped with two oxygen cylinders.

The hospital did not send any staff member for the ambulance, and his father died on the way for want of oxygen support, Tarlochan alleged.

The police later found that the oxygen cylinders in the ambulance were empty. “The family has accused the hospital of negligence. We will take action based on the report of the autopsy, which has been conducted,” DSP (City) Gursher Singh Sandhu.

On the hospital’s part, Rupinder Kaur, head of unit, Ivy Hospital, said, “The family got the patient shifted under ‘leave against medical advice’ (LAMA). The FIR has been registered on false allegations.”

