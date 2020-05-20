Sections
86,590 stranded labourers reach home via 63 special Shramik trains

86,590 stranded labourers reach home via 63 special Shramik trains

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:02 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE In a bid to help the stranded labourers to travel back to their hometowns, the Pune railway division has till now run 63 special Shramik Trains from Pune, Satara, Miraj and Kolhapur railway stations. While more than 86,590 stranded labourers have travelled through these trains to various parts of the country, according to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

The labourers have been sent via trains to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Till now we have sent more than 86,590 stranded people from Pune division to various parts of the country through special Shramik Trains. Social distancing and precautionary measures were strictly followed during the process,” said Mhaisekar.

“While on May 19 a total of 1,241 stranded Maharashtrian people from Amritsar were brought back to Sangali through special Shramik Train. More trains have been planned in the near future to various parts of the country to send back the stranded people,” said Mhaisekar.



“This operation undertaken has been successful because of the Pune district administration, police department, concern tehsil offices and Pune railway division officials and staff have worked round the clock” he added.

The stranded people from different parts of the district are first brought to the given railway station through public transport buses. Each one of them undergoes thermal checking and after verification of the documents they are been sent to travel by the special train, said officials.

Social distancing norm strictly followed

While carrying out the train operations for the stranded labourers, Pune railway division and its Railway protection force (RPF) has worked hard to maintain the social distancing norm to stop the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus). Barricading has been done at Pune, Satara, Miraj and Kolhapur railway stations so that these passengers can stand in queue and maintain social distance. Each person is made to stand keeping at least one feet distance and the queue goes slowly further to board the train, said, officials.

At the entrance of the railway station gate, thermal checking of every passenger is done and their tickets and documents are checked by the RPF policemen. And finally, one by one the passengers are sent to their designated coach and seat number said officials.

