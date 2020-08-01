86 labourers at Majiwada construction site test positive

Sections
Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Around 86 labourers from a construction site in Majiwada in Thane, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had conducted RT-PCR tests on 536 labourers from a popular realty developer’s construction site in Balkum Pada.

“We had asked all construction site owners and developers within the jurisdiction of the civic body to conduct mandatory testing of all their labourers, to ensure there is no spread of the virus. As part of this testing, it was found out that 86 labourers had contracted the infection,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

